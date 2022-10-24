Playing with fire on social media can burn





































Donald Trump

It is impossible to talk about controversies involving celebrities and social networks without mentioning the name of Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, who made extensive use of the social network Twitter to make his opinions about it reach the world… until the social network has blocked your account. “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. In fact, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical aggression», he accused once, in 2018, raising strong controversy.

Jair Bolsonaro

The current Brazilian president, who is facing the second round of presidential elections against Lula da Silva at the end of this month, is an avid Twitter user, sometimes crossing the line between seriousness and humor, not realizing very well when he is play and when you’re serious. How to forget Bolsonaro’s controversial tweet, dated 2019, in which he questioned «What is a golden shower?», referring to the popular name (in English) for the fetish of urinating on a sexual partner. This a day after publishing a video full of nudity and sexual content.

The Great Attack of 2012

Iker Casillas argued that he was the victim of a computer attack, and the reality is that it would not be the first time that a footballer has been targeted by this digital weapon. In 2012, minutes before the Real Madrid – Barcelona Spanish Super Cup classic, several accounts of players from both teams were hacked, publishing insulting messages. Sergio Agüero, for example, saw the message “I’m going to play for Real Madrid so I can shower with Cristiano” posted on his official account.

Iggy Azalea’s Hard Past

Australian artist Iggy Azalea was one of many who saw her career take a heavy hit due to past posts set in stone on social media. “When guys whisper in each other’s ears I think it’s a bit ‘homo'”, can be read in a 2010 tweet, which ended up leading to the cancellation, for example, of his presence in the gay pride parade of Pittsburgh in 2015. Their second album, 2019, was lost, taking the 52nd spot on the Australian sales charts.

Azealia Banks and the controversial curry

Sometimes, the controversies of celebrities on social networks are related to computer attacks… but sometimes it is the figures themselves who, with good intentions or not, end up creating media storms with their messages. This was the case of Azealia Banks, the artist who, in 2016, took a shot at Zayn Malik, in a publication where she called him a “panner” and a “curry-scented nigga”. The message culminated in the blocking of his Twitter account, but that did not mean that Banks ceased to be a controversial figure on social networks.

Cee Lo and the rape tweets

Cee Lo Green is the world-renowned artist for the song ‘Fuck You’, but the American made headlines for other reasons. After a court case in which he was accused of allegedly drugging a woman he ended up spending the night with, Cee Lo took to Twitter, where he fired: “If someone is passed out, they’re not even with you consciously, so being WITH YOU that implies consent. People who were really raped remember.” He ended up deleting the account after much retaliation.

Vanessa Hudgens and the pandemic

The covid-19 pandemic generated controversial opinions around the world, and one of the celebrities who ‘suffered’ the most retaliation was actress Vanessa Hudgens. On Instagram, the star of the High School Musical franchise said “even if the whole world catches him [o vírus]… like, yes, people are going to die, which is terrible, but, like, inevitable?”. Hudgens was labeled a denialist, and ended up apologizing publicly: “I realized that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time.”

Bryan Adams points guns at China

Frustrated at not being able to perform in London as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, Bryan Adams vented on Instagram, where he accused the Chinese of being the culprits: «Thanks to some fucking bat eaters, animal sellers in markets Wet and greedy virus producers, the entire world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands who have suffered or died from this virus.” He would later apologize, without, however, dropping the charges.