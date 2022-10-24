POCO F4 Pro never released appears on video and has detailed specs

Apparently, the device was canceled for unknown reasons. In a video from a dealership, the POCO F4 Pro was presented and had its detailed specifications.

In June, POCO announced the POCO F4 and X4 GT with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chipsets. Prior to launch, rumors surfaced about a Pro variant that was never released.

A Xiaomi retailer in Malaysia called Xiaomi Kluang Technology showcased the never-released POCO F4 Pro in a Facebook live stream, confirming initial leaks about the device.

The first point noticed is that the POCO F4 Pro would be a renamed version of the Redmi K50 Pro, launched in March in China. If it had been made official under the POCO brand, it would be its first device with a QuadHD+ resolution screen.

The decision to cancel the cell phone was not specified, but the video makes it clear that the POCO F4 Pro has entered tests and was very close to reaching the market. The device in the video has the latest internal build from MIUI Global (V13.0.0.18.SLKMIXM).

Xiaomi reportedly stopped shipping MIUI builds two months after the POCO F4 was released.

Had the POCO F4 Pro been released, it would have specs such as a 6.67-inch OLED screen with QuadHD+ resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset, 108-megapixel main camera, 20-megapixel selfie camera and 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 120W fast charging.