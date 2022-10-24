Possible new Sony Xperia Ace 4 has specs revealed

Japanese newspaper Sumaho Digest has published some details of what appears to be Sony’s next compact smartphone. According to the specifications, the product must reach the market for the entry segment. That is, it may be the successor to the Xperia Ace III, a model launched by the brand in May this year. Generally speaking, the product can come with an OLED screen of 2520 x 1080 resolution, in 21:9 aspect ratio. In addition, the battery capacity must be 4,500 mAh and it must have a charger with a power of 18W to recharge the component. If confirmed as Xperia Ace IV, the product will have an increase in RAM compared to its predecessor: from 4GB to 6GB.

To store photos, videos and other files, the item will have 128GB of internal storage. Now, as for the processor, the information indicates that it will hit the market with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. The chip was launched recently by Qualcomm and has not yet appeared in many smartphones. Even so, it features support for 120 Hz refresh rate screens and 108MP resolution cameras. In addition, it is manufactured using a 6 nanometer process and supports Bluetooth 5.2 and USB 3.1 technologies on the connectivity side. However, nothing indicates that the smartphone will have all these attributes.

The Xperia Ace II is another model launched from the line that arrived for the most basic segment, so if the device in question is from this series, it shouldn’t stray too far in terms of price and other specifications that have not yet been revealed. In the meantime, we can only follow the manufacturer’s next steps to check when it will make the cell phone official.

