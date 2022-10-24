Post-op passenger reveals head ‘exploded’ during flight: ‘An audible pop’ – News

A tiktoker identified as Weronika said she boarded a plane after undergoing surgery on the back of her skull. However, even with the medical approval to make the trip, things did not go as expected.

“POV [ponto de vista, em português]: you’re the flight attendant I just informed that the back of my head exploded from the pressure,” wrote the young woman, in the caption of one of the videos in which she recalled the terrifying experience.







The information grew in the eyes of the curious, who asked for more details about the occurrence, which Weronika promptly answered.

According to her, there was no error on the part of the surgeon or the airport doctor, who authorized the flight. “Everything was fine when I got on the plane,” she said.





“I have unusually soft tissue and I swell more than the average person,” he explained, “which led to some stitches opening in a small area.”



Weronika remembers waking up during the flight, at dawn, with a lot of discomfort: “Everything was hurting a lot, I got up, went to the bathroom, and there was an audible crack.” A moment later, she noticed that the incision made behind one of her ears was open.





“Immediately, after feeling the hot liquid [sangue] running down my neck, I grabbed some towels and started cleaning it.” The action lasted until the aircraft landed.

Fortunately, Weronika has been recovering well from the surgery and the trauma she experienced miles away from the ground.



