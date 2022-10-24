Postal Auction has iPhone, notebook and clothes; see how to participate

On Monday (24), starting at 8 am, São Paulo Post will hold an auction of 41,493 products classified as “refuse” – that is, products that could not be delivered and were not recovered by the recipient or sender within the correct period. . The list of items includes electronics such as iPhones and notebooks, as well as clothing, jewelry and toys.

Products will not be auctioned individually, but in batches. The values ​​of each of the ten available lots start from BRL 1,603.90 and arrive at BRL 33,799.50.

See the goods that will be for sale at the auction, separated by category:

Electronics: cell phones and accessories (cases, chargers, headphones, tripods), notebooks, printers, cameras

cell phones and accessories (cases, chargers, headphones, tripods), notebooks, printers, cameras Clothing and jewelry: clothing, rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, glasses and wristwatches

clothing, rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, glasses and wristwatches Vehicle accessories: Car and motorcycle tires, helmets, tools, car seats for babies and children

Car and motorcycle tires, helmets, tools, car seats for babies and children Housewares: home decor, antiques and crafts

home decor, antiques and crafts Children’s articles: baby strollers and toys

baby strollers and toys Books: comics, manga, dictionaries and bibles

comics, manga, dictionaries and bibles Music and movies: CDs, DVDs, vinyl records and posters

A product is classified as “refuse” when it goes through several unsuccessful delivery attempts, and is not sought after by the recipient or sender within the period provided for by the Consumer Protection Code.

How to participate

To participate in the Correios auction, individuals and legal entities need to register on the Licitações-e platform of Banco do Brasil.

Proposals must be sent electronically, via chat. If they do not reach a value equal to or greater than the minimum sale, the lot will be classified as “revoked”.

If there is a tie between two proposals, a final contest will be held between the bidders.

More information

The public notice with all the information about the Correios auction is also available on the platform Bidding-e. To access it, just type “961250″ in “Bidding Number” and click “ok”.