Prediction: Roma v Napoli – for Serie A

Information and prediction for Roma v Napoli

In the most awaited duel for eleventh round of Italian Championship in its 2022/2023 season, the Pomegranate receives the napoliundefeated leader of the series A, in this Sunday, October 23. The classic will take place in the olympic stadium, In Rome. The start is scheduled for 15:45 (Brasilia time).

How does the Italian Championship 2022/2023 work?

Serie A counts with 20 participants. They play 38 rounds, round and round in the round-trip system. In the end, the team that accumulates the most points wins the title. Six spots are reserved for international competitions. You first four win direct places in the Champions League group stage. O fifth place goes to Europa League. Also for the group stage. who ends up in sixth position has the right to play in the European Conference League. You three worst are relegated to Serie B, the Second Division.

Where to watch Serie A games 2022/2023?

Roma’s recent performance

Although with a little more difficulty than could be expected, Roma confirmed on Monday, October 17, their favoritism against Sampdoria, bottom of the Italian Championship. Acting in Genoa, he won by a meager 1 to 0. A goal scored by Pellegrino nine minutes into the opening stage. He didn’t deserve more than that.

Despite the fragility of the opponent, he created only seven shooting chances throughout the match. In addition to the bid that generated his goal, he hit the target on three other opportunities. Samp, who stayed much longer with the ball under their control (59%), developed eight opportunities for submission. However, with two shots blocked and five orders in the wrong direction, he made goalkeeper Rui Patrício work only once in the match.

Thus, Roma advanced to 22 points (seven wins, one draw and two defeats) taking the fourth position in the league table of the Italian Championship. Last post in the region that distributes places in the 2023/2024 version of the Champions League. He started matchday 11 with a point advantage over both Lazio and Udinese, his closest pursuers. As home team, Roma have the eighth best campaign in Serie A. Of the 12 points they played as column one, they won nine (three wins and one defeat). He scored six goals and conceded two.

Possible Roma lineup

Rome in the current season

Napoli’s current form

On Sunday, October 16, Napoli achieved their tenth consecutive victory between Serie A and Champions League clashes. The newest item in the impressive sequence was the 3-2 applied to Bologna. The confrontation took place at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and showed two teams launching themselves into the attack. There were 46 submissions throughout the match. Three dozen of them from the Neapolitans, who showed vast superiority in the rate of correct shots (11 to 3).

However, it was the Bolognese who hit the net first. Zirkzee’s work in the 41st minute. The reaction of the owners of the house, however, was quick. Four minutes later, Juan Jesus returned the equal condition to the score. In the final phase, Lozano, in the fourth minute, scored the second Neapolitan goal. This time, it was Bologna who struck almost immediately, who scored in the sixth minute through Barrow.

Napoli’s victory was only assured thanks to Osimhen’s goal in the 24th minute. He took the club to 26 points (eight wins and two draws). At the top of the Serie A leaderboard, they started their journey at number 11 with a two-point advantage compared to Atalanta, in second place. As a visitor, he also has the best performance in Serie A. Of the 15 points he played in column two, he won 13 (four wins and one draw). He scored 13 goals and conceded five.

Possible Napoli lineup

Napoli in the current season

Stats for both teams

Prediction and final prediction for Roma v Napoli:

Owner of the best attack in Serie A, Napoli also have defensive flaws that Roma can exploit. Thus, the prediction in equality is the indicated guess for this Sunday’s duel for the eleventh round of the Italian Championship in its 2022/2023 season.

Prediction for Roma v Napoli:

