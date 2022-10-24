Presenter criticizes Luís Castro for Botafogo not being able to hold an advantage in the classic: ‘I should have planned better’

O Botafogo opened 2-0, but ended up giving the tie to Fluminense in this Sunday’s classic, at Maracanã, wasting the chance to strongly reposition itself in the fight for a spot in Libertadores. Presenter of the program “Primeiro Tempo”, from BandSports, Elia Junior criticized the technician Luís Castro for not being able to hold the advantage.

– You will play on the opponent’s mistake, and that’s what you should do, especially when the opponent is a team like Fluminense. Do you get the strategy right, make it 2-0 and then give the tie to a team that you know how to play, that knows you have to play in error? That’s not okay. Then, with all due respect to coach Luís Castro, he should have planned better – said Elia.

– From the moment you have 2-0 on the scoreboard, you use even more the strategy of playing in error. When you already have this result, hit the counter-attack trigger, because this team will turn your back on you. Fluminense makes a lot of mistakes because they want to propose all the time, they attack as a block, there is an idea of ​​attacking from both ends. You know how Fluminense will play – he added.

Botafogo ended Sunday in 11th place in the Brazilian championshipwith 44 points, but can gain a position in the table if Fortaleza is thrashed by Atlético-MG at the end of the 33rd round, this Monday, at Arena Castelão.