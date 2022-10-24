Program debates and regrets Botafogo being entitled to only 10% of tickets in classic with Fluminense: ‘It could be 30,000 Botafogo’

THE twisted of Botafogo put on a show and impressed at Maracanã in a 2-2 draw with Fluminense, this Sunday, for the Brazilian championship. However, the alvinegros were entitled to only 4,600 tickets, which was regretted on the program “Seleção SporTV” this Monday.

– I get sad. I don’t want to be responsible for decisions to avoid confusion, I don’t want to be frivolous, I’m not security. Inside the stadium it even decreased. Yesterday in my view it was clear that it was a game for 50 thousand people with both fans. Botafogo fans occupied their space, but most of the sector was closed. There were 36 thousand people in total – said the narrator Luis Roberto.

– I am dealing with very intelligent people, Mário (Bittencourt) and (John) Textor, they could have dealt with greater availability, 30 thousand for the Botafogo fans. Everyone earns money and gains more perception of the club – he added.

The host André Rizek recalled that in the first round there was also this division.

– A great opportunity has been missed. There is reciprocity, because in the first round it was not fifty percent, Botafogo did not give 50%, Fluminense adopted reciprocity. A pity, there were people wanting to go to the stadium, but there was no availability – regretted Rizek.