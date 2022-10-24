PSG intends to offer R$ 156 million for Endrick to Palmeiras

Enchanted by young Endrick’s football, PSG does not want to waste time, has sent its sporting director to Brazil to take a closer look at the Brazilian jewel and intends to offer 30 million euros (about R$ 156 million) to Palmeiras for the 16-year-old player. .

This is what journalist Bruno Andrade reports on the program At firsttransmitted by UOL Esporte every Monday at 3 pm, with exclusive news and behind the scenes of the ball market. According to him, the PSG manager has already opened informal conversations with Palmeiras and is considering carrying out an operation similar to the one that took Gabriel Jesus to Manchester City in 2016.

“PSG wants to win any kind of competition as soon as possible, because Endrick is increasingly on the cover of the main European newspapers. Luis Campos, director of PSG, is one of the main specialists in the South American and Brazilian market, he follows the Endrick since then, when he started to emerge in the base. He traveled to Brazil and followed the game of Palmeiras in the victory against Avaí.”

“PSG wants to get ahead, it has already opened informal conversations with Palmeiras and with representatives of Endrick himself. PSG’s idea is to use as an example what City did with Gabriel Jesus. 30 million euros to guarantee the signing of the player, Luis Campos doesn’t want to miss a single minute”, explained Bruno Andrade.

Yesterday (23), the newspaper sport, from Spain, reported that PSG had already made an initial proposal of 20 million euros (approximately R$ 102 million) for Endrick to Palmeiras, who would have refused the initial onslaught. According to the UOL columnist’s investigation, no official proposal has been made yet. But it should arrive soon.

“There is no proposal on the table, so far, no proposal has been made, but PSG is studying to make a proposal of 30 million euros. Endrick is double, 60 million euros”, added Bruno Andrade.

It is worth remembering that Endrick signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras in July, when he turned 16. He signed for three years with a €60 million release clause.

On Saturday (22), Endrick came off the bench and gave his first assist for the main team of Palmeiras, who beat Avaí 3-0 at Allianz Parque and got even closer to the Brazilian title.