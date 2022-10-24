PSG offered 20 million euros to Palmeiras for Endrick, says newspaper

PSG started ahead of the European competition and made a first proposal to Palmeiras for the young striker Endrick, 16 years old. According to information from the newspaper sportfrom Spain, the French team offered 20 million euros (R$ 102 million) to Verdão, who declined the offer.

“PSG considers him a priority player in their sports project in the coming years and has already knocked on Palmeiras’ door”, says the publication.

“Artero Henrique, who is in charge of attracting young talents within the sports management of the Qatar Stars League (QSL), made a formal proposal to Endrick of 20 million euros. Palmeiras would not be in a position to accept such an offer, but PSG are already the first to move”, completes the sport.

According to the Catalan publication, several European giants follow Endrick closely and maintain contact with agents and agents who represent the player. Among them, PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

O sport He also recalled that, about a month ago, the player’s staff met with Barcelona officials. The meeting would have turned on the warning signal at PSG, which made a first proposal to Palmeiras with the aim of opening negotiations.

The idea of ​​the Parisian club, in fact, would be to count on Endrick only from the 2024 season, when he turns 18. According to the newspaper, after years of high investments in big stars like Neymar and Mbappé, PSG’s goal in the next transfer windows will be to hire young promises with great potential for evolution.

Yesterday (22), in the 3-0 victory over Avaí at Allianz Parque, Enrick gave his first assist for the Palmeiras professional. When Verdão was already winning by 2 to 0, he started on the right and hit a cross for Vanderlan, another creation of the Palmeiras base, to score his first goal for the main team. Party at the Academy, and they celebrated by dancing together.