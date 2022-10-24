Rachel Zegler takes us behind the scenes of ‘The Hunger Games – Song of the Birds and the Serpents’; Check out!

Through Instagram, the Lionsgate released a new video of the long-awaited ‘The Hunger Games – The Song of the Birds and the Serpents’.

At the featurette, Rachel Zeglerwho will star as Lucy Gray Baird, takes us on a behind-the-scenes tour of the feature film.

Tom Blyth also stars in the production as the young Coriolanus Snow.

The cast is also made up of Irene Boehm, Cooper Dillon, Luna Kuse, Kjell Brutscheidt, Dimitri Abold, Athena Strates, Dakota Shapiro, George Somner, Vaughan Reilly, Peter Dinklage, viola Davis, Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, Aamer Husain, Jason Schwartzman, Max Raphael, Zoe Renee, Ayomide Adegun, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi, Sofia Sanchez and Amelie Hoeferle.

Boehm will play Lamina, a tribute from District 7. Dillon will play Mizzen, a tribute from District 4, while Strates will play his mentor, Persephone Price. Kuse and Bruscheidt will be tributes Brandy and Tanner, respectively, from District 10. Abold will be Reaper, tribute from District 11. Shapiro and Reilly will be two members of Covey, Billy Taupe and Maude Ivory, respectively. Somner will play Spruce from District 12.

Dinklage will play Casca Highbottom, dean of the Academy and the unintentional creator of the Hunger Games. When the games were officially announced, Highbottom served as the public face of the event, starting a spiral that would last for years and that would culminate in his assassination by future president Coriolanus Snow. Davis, meanwhile, will be the commander of the 10th annual Hunger Games, Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

Lance will play Marcus, a tribute from District 2; Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Snow’s closest friends and mentor to the District 11 tribute; Gibson will play Bobbin, a tribute from District 8; Lansing will play Coral, tribute from District 4; Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, mentor to the District 11 tribute; and, finally, Schwartzman will be Lucrécio “Lucky” Flickerman, presenter of the Hunger Games.

Fionnula Flanagan (Grandma’am), Isobel Jesper Jones (Mayfair Lipp), Honor Gillies (Barb Azure), Eike Onyambu (Tam Amber), Konstantin Taffet (Clerk Carmine), Burn Gorman (Commander Hoff), Scott Folan (Beanpole), Carl Spencer (Smiley), Michael Greco (Strabo Plinth) and Daniela Grubert (Mrs. Plinth) complete the team.

Remembering that the film will be distributed in Brazil by Paris Films and will be released on the day November 16, 2023.

in the plot, “Years before he became the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow sees a chance for a change of fortune when he is chosen to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the tribute girl from impoverished District 12.”

The history of ‘The Song of Birds and Serpents‘ is based on the prelude book that Suzanne Collins and it will take place 64 years before the first films, telling the plot of the Dark Days, a period of 10 years after the war, before Panem reached its peak.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, responsible for directing the last three chapters of ‘Hunger Games‘. The script is signed by Collins herself and by Michael Arndtwho worked in ‘On fire’.

