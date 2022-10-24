Red Bull budget talks suspended







The negotiations between red bull and FIA about a cost limit violation agreement from the formula 1 were suspended following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Mateschitz died on Saturday, aged 78, after a long battle for his life, prompting a flurry of tributes in the grieving F1 paddock. At the start of the US Grand Prix race weekend, much of Red Bull’s focus was on its conversations with the FIA ​​over its alleged breach of the cost ceiling last year.

The FIA ​​found in its audit that Red Bull had exceeded the $145 million cap for the 2021 season, something the team vehemently denied. Talks took place between Red Bull boss Christian Horner and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in Austin on the matter, with Horner expressing interest in getting a quick resolution to the matter.

But in light of Dietrich Mateschitz’s passing, negotiations on any Infringement Agreement were put on hold, while the deadline was also changed as a result.

“Following the passing of Mateschitz, all conversations with the FIA ​​regarding the cost cap and next steps are on hold until further notice,” read a brief statement from a Red Bull spokesperson. “The deadline for the deal has been extended and we expect negotiations to resume midweek.”

Red Bull is likely to face some form of sanction from the FIA, but Horner said the figure was “well below” the threshold and that the breach would have had “no benefit” to the car’s performance. The talks currently involve an ABA, which would see Red Bull admit that it exceeded its budget cap and come to an agreement with the entity.

Horner said on Saturday before news of Mateschitz’s death broke that he was “hopeful this can be resolved during this weekend”, warning that the case could drag on if a deal is not reached.

“The next case goes to the cost cap administration panel and on top of that there is the International Court of Appeal,” said the team leader. “So this could go on for another six, nine months, which is not our intention. I think we had some healthy and productive discussions with the FIA.”

“I am hopeful that I can come to a conclusion in the near future.”

