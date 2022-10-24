Remember right now Robert Downey Jr. like Sherlock Holmes

In fact, it is known to almost everyone who follows the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the actor Robert Downey Jr. consolidated in the cinema playing Iron Man, famous hero of Marvel. In short, the actor participated in a series of films with the mantle of this character until his last participation, in “Avengers: Endgame”, when he gave up his life to end Thanos. However, the actor also played a prominent character and much remembered to this day, Sherlock Holmes.

In this sense, Downey played the famous detective in two films, which were released in 2009 and 2011. Both films were directed by Guy Ritchie. In addition, it is worth mentioning that the feature from which Robert Downey Jr. participated predates the famous BBC series Sherlock, aired between 2010 and 2017, which also features another star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Benedict Cumberbatch. However, it is important to note that, unlike the films, the BBC series was effectively able to explore the character’s universe much more, that is, in a much more open way. The cast of both films includes Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, Stephen Fry, among other names.

Despite this, it is essential to remember that the films of Robert Downey Jr. like Sherlock Holmes have aged very well, presenting a genius intellect of the character, approaching extremely well-executed and immersive action scenarios that, to some extent, directly helped to leverage the technical effects in the mystery genre in theaters. Thus, Ritchie’s films are a work of the era, showing the greater London as a veritable labyrinth with dark corners and maintaining what was really addressed in the Sherlock Holmes source material.

Therefore, it is important to note that the film uses CGI constantly in order to present a flawless London of the late 1800s. Over the course of a long time, the public has grown accustomed to Watson being a confused sidekick, lagging behind Holmes in every detective work. However, in Robert Downey Jr.’s films, Watson is a little more violent than previously presented.

In short, the films also manage to bring in new prominent characters that add to the work, such as Inspector Lestrade, Mary Morstan or even Mycroft. Taking these premises into account, the Sherlock Holmes films with actor Robert Downey Jr. manage to present a different view related to the mystery genre, as well as to the character himself, who is currently being played by Henry Cavill in “Enola Holmes“.