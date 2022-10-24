Rishi Sunak announces candidacy to lead UK government

Former British Economy Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed this Sunday, 23, its candidacy for the Conservative Party primaries to replace Liz Truss at the head of the Government of UK.

The party started an internal process to choose its new leader after Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday as a result of the turmoil her economic program, with tax cuts she was later forced to reverse, caused in markets.

Rishi Sunak took to Twitter to make his candidacy for UK Prime Minister official Photograph: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Sunak announced his candidacy on his Twitter account, stating that the UK is facing a “deep economic crisis” and that his aim is to overcome this situation and unite the party.

“The choice our party makes now will decide whether the next generation of Britons will have more opportunities than the last. That’s why I’m running to be your next prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party” said Sunak.

The politician stressed that he was at the forefront of the economy in the “most difficult” times for the country, referring to the pandemic and indicated that “the challenges we face are even greater. But the opportunities, if we make the right decision, are phenomenal.”

Former Economy Minister of Boris Johnson assured that he has a plan to solve the country’s major problems and promised to fulfill the electoral promises made by his formation in the 2019 general elections.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of government that I lead and I will work around the clock to get the job done,” he said.

Sunak ended his statement by asking to be given the opportunity to resolve the issues and lead his party to victory in the next general election (2024).

According to his campaign sources, Sunak already has the support he needs (100 or more) to access these training primaries.

Conservative politicians who want to present themselves have until 2 pm (local time) on Monday, the 24th, to do so.

In addition to Sunak, the leader of the Conservative parliamentary group in the House of Commons, Penny Mordauntconfirmed his candidacy, although he has, at the moment, only the support of 23 deputies.

In anticipation of Monday, if there are three candidates, the “Tory” deputies will vote for one of them and the last two will be put to an online vote by party members. / EFE