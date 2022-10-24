Rishi Sunak is chosen Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; who is the new premier

October 24, 2022, 10:14 -03 Updated 3 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Rishi Sunak was the favorite to be prime minister on the betting exchanges

Rishi Sunak, 42, was chosen this Monday (24/10) as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

He takes over after fellow Conservative Party colleague Liz Truss steps down after 44 days in office.

A member of Parliament since 2015, Sunak was the favorite to take the post. His rival for office, Conservative lawmaker Penny Mordaunt, failed to garner the necessary support to contest an internal election against Suchak and announced that she was withdrawing from her campaign.

With that Richi Sunak will become the new leader of the Conservative Party — and the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The politician gained notoriety during the covid-19 pandemic. As Minister of Economy, one of the most important positions in the British government, he had to spend huge amounts of money to support businesses and citizens during lockdown periods.

But who is Rishi Sunak and how did he rise to the leadership of the government?

immigrant family

Sunak’s parents came to the UK from East Africa and both are of Indian origin.

He was born in the city of Southampton in the year 1980. His father was a general practitioner and his mother ran a pharmacy.

As a child and teenager, he attended the prestigious private school Winchester College. Afterwards, he studied philosophy, politics and economics at the University of Oxford.

While doing an MBA at Stanford University in the United States, he met his future wife, Akshata Murty. She is the daughter of Narayana Murthy, an Indian billionaire who is a co-founder of IT services giant Infosys. Currently, the couple has two daughters.

During the previous campaign for prime minister, which Liz Truss emerged as the winner, Sunak often mentioned her daughters in the context of climate change.

Responding to a question on the topic during a BBC debate, Sunak said he received “advice from two young daughters, who are experts at this at home”.

From 2001 to 2004, Sunak was an analyst at Goldman Sachs and later became a partner in two investment funds.

He is considered one of the wealthiest MPs in the UK, but he has never publicly disclosed his wealth.

In 2015, he was elected MP for the city of Richmond, in the county of Yorkshire.

Even in his early years of political experience, Sunak already took over a secretary in the government of then Prime Minister Theresa May.

Under Boris Johnson, who succeeded May, he was named chief secretary of the Treasury and then chancellor, a post equivalent to that of finance minister.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister 44 days after being elected

Action during the pandemic

Sunak became a minister in February 2020 and, within a few weeks, had to deal with the turmoil related to the covid-19 pandemic and the need for a lockdown.

When he promised to do “whatever it takes” to help people during the pandemic in April and May 2020, he unveiled a £350bn financial support plan.

This was enough for him to gain notoriety and become a natural candidate for even more important positions in the future.

After that first moment, the UK continued to be hit by a stormy economic climate.

Sunak himself even had to deal with the consequences of being fined by the police for violating the lockdown rules in June 2020.

Wealth in debate

In April 2022, some conservative critics questioned whether Sunak really understood the country’s financial crisis, which left (and still leaves) many families in trouble.

That month, his and his family’s finances came under intense scrutiny. The wife’s tax affairs were featured in the press and on social media.

She later announced that she would start paying UK taxes on her earnings abroad to ease political pressure on her husband.

Labor members asked a number of questions about the family’s finances, including whether Sunak had ever benefited from using tax havens.

The Independent newspaper released a report stating that he was listed as a recipient of funds in the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands in 2020.

A spokesman for Sunak said he “did not recognize” such allegations.

Other placements

Sunak was a big supporter of Johnson at first, but resigned in July 2022 saying he felt his own approach to the economy was “fundamentally very different” from what the then prime minister believed.

Sunak campaigned for Brexit, in which the UK severed ties with the European Union.

At the time, in an interview with the Yorkshire Post, he said he believed this would make the UK “freer, fairer and more prosperous”.

He added that the change in immigration rules was another important reason for voting to leave the economic bloc.

“Immigration can benefit our country, but we must have control of our borders”, he defended.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Rishi Sunak was Minister of Economy under Boris Johnson and had to deal with the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic

‘Identity matters’

Sunak belongs to a generation born in the UK but with origins elsewhere.

And that identity matters, believes the prime minister.

“My parents emigrated, so you have this generation of people who were born here, from their parents’ struggle to make a living,” he said in an interview with the BBC in 2019.

“In terms of cultural education, I would be at the temple over the weekend – I’m Hindu – but I can also go to Southampton Stadium to watch a football game.”

In the interview he did three years ago, he said he was lucky not to experience a lot of racism growing up, but that there was an incident that marked him.

“I was a teenager and I was with my younger brothers at a fast food restaurant. There were people sitting nearby and it was the first time I saw some saying really nasty things. [sobre a origem da família].”

“It hurt, and I still remember it. It stuck in my memory.”

However, he said it “cannot be conceived that this could happen today” in the UK.