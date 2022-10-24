Rishi Sunak is chosen Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; who is the new premier

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

Rishi Sunak

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Rishi Sunak was the favorite to be prime minister on the betting exchanges

Rishi Sunak, 42, was chosen this Monday (24/10) as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

He takes over after fellow Conservative Party colleague Liz Truss steps down after 44 days in office.

A member of Parliament since 2015, Sunak was the favorite to take the post. His rival for office, Conservative lawmaker Penny Mordaunt, failed to garner the necessary support to contest an internal election against Suchak and announced that she was withdrawing from her campaign.

With that Richi Sunak will become the new leader of the Conservative Party — and the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

How to avoid stains on teeth when drinking coffee? – 10/24/2022 – Balance

Maybe you are one of those who brushes their teeth in the morning after having …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved