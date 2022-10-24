Rishi Sunak is the new UK Prime Minister | World

No competition, Rishi Sunak was announced as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Monday (24), after his rival Boris Johnson withdrew from the race and Sunak was the only candidate to garner sufficient support in the internal elections for leader of the Party. Conservative.

Britain’s Liz Truss resigned as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister of the United Kingdom on Thursday (20), reopening elections for the post. The last election had been set just over a month ago, on September 5th.

Rishi Sunak still needs to be invited by the British monarch, King Charles III, before he can be officially considered prime minister, but this procedure is considered a formality.

Johnson, one of the favorites for the race, admitted that he could no longer unite the party after one of the most turbulent periods in British political history and did not stand as a candidate.

The other possible contender was Penny Mordaunt, leader of the House of Commons of Parliament, but she failed to garner the required minimum of 100 supporters and withdrew her candidacy minutes before the announcement. (Understand better how the election worked at the end of this report)

Sunak, a 42-year-old former finance minister, is the UK’s third prime minister in less than two months.

The former head of funds will face major challenges, tasked with rebuilding the UK’s fiscal reputation through deep spending cuts amid rising energy, food and mortgage rates.

He will also preside over a party that has bounced from one crisis to another in recent months, very divided along ideological lines, and a country that is growing increasingly irritated by the conduct of its politicians.

“The UK is a great country, but we face a deep economic crisis,” Sunak said in a statement declaring his candidacy on Sunday.

1 of 1 Rishi Sunak is seen leaving his home in London, England on the morning of October 24, 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls Rishi Sunak is seen leaving his home in London, England on the morning of October 24, 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain is facing an economically toxic combination of recession and rising interest rates. The Bank of England is trying to tame double-digit inflation as consumers face rising costs and falling real incomes.

Britain has to restore its international financial credibility after leader Liz Truss’ plan for unfunded tax cuts and an expensive energy price guarantee spooked the market last month and forced the Bank of England to step in.

To balance a budget deficit worsened by rising borrowing costs the crisis has caused, the next prime minister will likely have to oversee spending cuts and tax increases. A tax return that addresses this is due on October 31.

This comes as the government faces pressure to help vulnerable families through a painful financial squeeze, with a jump in mortgage costs pushing up food, heating and fuel prices caused by the war in Ukraine and other global factors.

As finance minister between February 2020 and July 2022, he set Britain on track to have its highest tax burden since the 1950s. He also set out higher public spending, but simultaneously promised more discipline and waste cuts.

During the previous leadership campaign in July, he criticized Truss’s tax-cutting agenda, saying he would only cut taxes once inflation had been brought under control. At the time, he outlined a plan to reduce the income tax from 20% to 16% by 2029.

Sunak supported the independence of the Bank of England and stressed the importance of government policy working alongside the central bank to tame inflation.

One of Sunak’s first challenges will be to show he can control a Conservative Party that has a large majority in parliament but is riddled with factions that differ on key issues such as Brexit and immigration, as well as economic management.

Higher taxes will be strongly criticized by party members, others will oppose spending cuts in key areas such as health and defence.

Winning the leadership race is just the first step towards uniting a party that has sacked its last two leaders over internal differences, and has spent years arguing with itself over how to leave the European Union.

Sunak supported Brexit in the 2016 referendum but is still seen by some on the party’s right as very sympathetic to the European Union.

The key trade issue with Northern Ireland is still being negotiated. Sunak could face pressure to strike a deal that rewrites parts of the initial withdrawal deal without giving in to enduring EU demands on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

He will also face calls to fulfill government promises to control immigration in the country, an issue that many conservative lawmakers see as key to winning over voters in the upcoming election.

Sunak’s campaign launch statement on Sunday said he wanted to “fix our economy, unite our party and deliver to our country”.

On Northern Ireland, Sunak previously said he would move forward with legislation designed to unilaterally nullify the Brexit deal while still trying to negotiate with the European Union. The bill, currently in parliament, has been heavily criticized by the EU.

On Brexit more broadly, in August he pledged to “keep Brexit safe” and set up a government unit to review EU regulations that still apply to British law.

In July, he said he was proud to come from an immigrant family but believed Britain should control its borders and would stick to a plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

He also refused to rule out Britain’s withdrawal from the European Court of Human Rights.

How did the internal election work?

The leader of the Conservative Party, which has a majority in the British parliament, also assumes the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The process for choosing Liz Truss’ replacement would be done by an internal leadership vote among Conservative Party members. But the rules were a little different than choosing Boris Johnson’s replacement.

In the previous election, the deputy who was interested in running had to get the nomination of at least 20 other deputies. Now, the support needed was from 100 parliamentarians.

If just one candidate got such support, he would already be named party leader and prime minister. If there was more than one, then the vote would take place. See below the rules defined by the Committee of 1922, responsible for coordinating the internal elections of the Conservative Party: