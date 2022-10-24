Rogério Ceni praises São Paulo’s reaction after defeat in the final and celebrates improvement as a visitor | Sao Paulo

The victory over Juventude by 2 to 1, in Caxias do Sul, this Sunday, placed São Paulo among the eight best teams in the Brazilian. It was the fifth game since the frustrating defeat in the Sudamericana final, but the results indicate the team’s recovery in this final stretch of the season.

In this period, there were three victories, a draw and a defeat that put the team back in contention for a spot in next year’s Libertadores.

– It is a good reaction from the team due to the circumstances we were in after the defeat – said Ceni after the match against Juventude.

1 of 2 Rogério Ceni in Juventude x São Paulo — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF Rogério Ceni in Juventude x São Paulo — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF

For him, the improvement in performance as a visitor is key in this tricolor recovery.

– I think the team managed to improve the performance away from home, there were victories against Ceará, América-MG, and today, plus the draw with Palmeiras – he added.

Ceni asked the team to concentrate for the remaining five matches, the ones that will define whether the club will be in Libertadores next season.

– You have to have concentration to complete the 77 games of the year and try as many victories as possible until the end.

With 47 points, São Paulo rose to eighth position in the Brazilian Championship. Next Thursday, he receives Atlético-GO for the 34th round.

