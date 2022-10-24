Round 36 defines access and leaves Vasco with a very high percentage

Round 36 of Série B do Brasileiro was defined at the top and bottom of the table.

Grêmio sealed access with a 3-0 victory over Náutico, in Aflitos, while Vasco had a 98% chance of going up when they turned in the end against Criciúma, in São Januário – Bahia, with 95%, also has a spot in the elite, despite the 1-1 draw with Vila Nova.

On the other hand, Náutico, Brusque and Operário had the downgrades decreed.

The Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, still puts Ituano, Londrina and Sport in the fight for the G-4 with 5%, 1% and 1%, respectively.

Vasco has the chance to secure access on Thursday, when he receives Sampaio Corrêa. Bahia plays on Friday, against Guarani, also at home.

A win guarantees the two in the 2023 Serie A without depending on other results – but, if they don’t do their homework, a combination involving the other competitors can confirm the spot.

Chances of access

1st) Cruise: 100% – 72 points

2nd) Guild: 100% – 61 points

3rd) Vasco: 98% – 59 points

4th) Bahia: 95% – 58 points

5th) Ituano: 5% – 54 points

6th) London: 1% – 53 points

7th) Sport: 1% – 53 points

fight against relegation

In the fight against Série C, Náutico, Brusque and Operário said goodbye to the hopes of avoiding the fall. The lantern Timbu entered the field against Grêmio, this Sunday, already relegated.

The last vacancy of the Z-4 ​​can be four teams, but the central dispute will be between CSA and Novorizontino. The Alagoans gained a survival with the victory away from home over Ponte Preta, by 2 to 0, but still they have an 84% risk. The distance is two points for Novorizontino, first out of the stick and with a 12% risk.

Chapecoense, on the other hand, removed the ghost with a 3-2 victory over Tombense, reducing the risk to just 3%. Tombense, with the defeat in Santa Catarina, did not stick to permanence, but has only 1% risk.

Risk of fall to Series C

20th) Nautical: 100% – 30 points

19th) Brusque: 100% – 33 points

18th) Worker: 100% – 34 points

17th) CSA: 84% – 39 points

16th) Novorizontino: 12% – 41 points

15th) Chapecoense: 3% – 42 points

14th) Tombense: 1% – 44 points