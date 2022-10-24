RTX 4090 16-pin connector overheats and melts cable and plug

The reason would have been the bending of the cable

Despite being a requirement for using GeForce RTX 4090 video cards, the 16-pin power cable debuted on the market with some RTX 3090 Ti. But only now, with the top-of-the-line Ada Lovelace GPU, a 12VHPWR cable burned and melted the board connectors, as well as the cable plug.

The story comes from the NVIDIA subreddit via the u/reggie_gakil redditor. The adapter is from NVIDIA itself, as the image shows, and it became unusable after the event. According to the redditor, he was playing Red Dead Redemption 2 when the RTX 4090’s cable and connector melted. It says it will trigger the card’s RMA.

Hard to know if he was unlucky with the adapter, or even the design of his Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC, which peaks at nearly 500W, according to this TechPowerUp test.

Cablemod warns about bending a 16-pin cable

There is still a third factor that may have led to the melting of the plug and connector. Cable maker Cablemod recommends taking care when bending or looping 12VHPWR cables, as there is a risk of overheating in this way. Cables need to be straight and aligned.

On its own website, Cablemod says the new connector “comes with a few caveats that users need to be aware of.” “The 12VHPWR connector and the terminals used in it are much smaller than generations used before. Through our testing, it appears that bending the wires too close to the connector results in some terminals being loose or misaligned with the connector,” explains the company.

“This should lead to uneven weight between the other wires, increasing the risk of damage from overheating. The risk is substantially greater if you bend the cable horizontally in relation to the connector orientation (left or right),” warns Cablemod. It is possible to bend the cable, but only 35 mm away from the connector.

The owner of the RTX 4090 said the “bending wasn’t that aggressive”. “Of course it was bent, even so it shouldn’t have happened on a Corsair RMX 1000 power supply”, adds the redditor. The power supply used by him does not have the new 12VHPWR standard and needs an adapter for an RTX 4090.

It remains to be seen whether this will be the first of many such situations that will appear with more RTX 4090s being used, even though the connectors have been on the market since the RTX 3090 Ti arrived. Some of them even use two of these connectors.

GeForce RTX 4090 power connector adapter solves cable problems

Cablemod model goes on sale at the end of October



Via: WCCFtech, PC Gamer