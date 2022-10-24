Russian Forces Create Militia in Occupied Southern City | Ukraine and Russia

The administration installed by Russia in Kherson, a city in southern Ukraine occupied by troops from Moscow, announced on Monday (24) that it is creating a militia in the region.

In recent days, Ukraine and Russia have been fighting an intense battle for control of the city, which Kiev troops are trying to retake as part of a major operation to reconquer territories in the country. Last week, Russian soldiers drove residents out of the city.

On Monday, the Russian occupation forces said they were creating militia units and, to that end, summoning men who chose to remain in Kherson of their own volition.

Civilians in other occupied Ukrainian regions, such as Donetsk, have already been compelled to join and fight with Russian forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last week declared martial law in the occupied regions, empowering his Russian-based administrations to step up mobilization.

Forcing civilians to serve in the Armed Forces of an occupying power is defined as a violation of the Geneva Conventions on Conduct of War.

Russian authorities have ordered the evacuation of civilians from Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia said it annexed in the past month, even as Kyiv forces made significant military gains.

Russia and its representatives in Kherson have increased the urgency of their warnings to come out in the face of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.