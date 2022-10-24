Russian presenter fired after calling for Ukrainian children to be ‘burned’ – International

Anton Krasovsky (photo: Wikipedia)

A presenter of the RT television network in Russia, Anton Krasovsky, was fired from his duties for having incited this weekend to “burn” Ukrainian children who considered Moscow an occupier at the time of the USSR.

Krasovsky, 47, asked to “throw” these children “directly into a river with a strong current” or “burn them in a hut”.

The presenter was responding to an anecdote from a guest in his studio who told about his trip to Ukraine at the time of the USSR in the 1980s and the feeling of “suffering under the Russian occupation” that some young Ukrainians had.

The head of RT in Russia, Margarita Simonian, quickly condemned these words in the early hours of Sunday to Monday, deeming them “savage” and “disgusting”.

“For now, I end our collaboration,” he said in a statement on Telegram.

This Monday morning, she said she wanted to “alert those who encourage atrocities”. “We can’t do that,” she said.

Krasovski apologized on social media, saying he was “truly embarrassed”. He added: “I apologize to all those who were terrified by this” and who considered these words “wild, unthinkable”.

The Russian Investigation Committee, in charge of the main investigations in the country, indicated on Monday that it demanded “a report” on the incident, after a viewer made a complaint.

Ukrainian diplomat Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday called for a “ban on RT worldwide”, describing Krasovsky’s words as “aggressive incitement to genocide (…), which has nothing to do with freedom.” of espresso”.

It is not the first time that Anton Krasovsky has verbally attacked Ukrainians since the Russian offensive began in February. In late March, he said in a YouTube video that he wanted to “destroy your Constitution”, also stating that Ukraine “shouldn’t exist”.