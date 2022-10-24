Samsung launches app that brings more advanced features to Galaxy cameras

Samsung has released a new app called Camera Assistant for Galaxy smartphones starting from Android 13, which offers more features for the phone’s camera. It is currently available for India and South Korea. Among the novelties, which go beyond what is already available in the camera application that comes installed on the devices, it has the option to enable/disable auto HDR, bring smooth photo texture (to smooth out details in the image for creativity) and automatic lens switching when photographing objects that are far away from the user.

With it, it is also possible for users to record videos even when using photo mode, just holding the shutter button. Another feature is to define how many images should be captured when the timer is used and to configure the camera to automatically turn off after two minutes of inactivity.

The big news is the Quick Shot option, which reduces the motion blur in still images. However, the feature decreases the image quality a little, ideal for photographing babies and pets that are constantly on the move. The app also enables clean video output on external monitors when connected via an HDMI cable, hiding camera menus and buttons. All of these features will be visible in the Stock Camera app’s Settings menu under the Camera Assistant section. More information about the novelty is available on the Galaxy Store. And you, did you like the new options offered by this app that complements the device’s camera? Leave your comment!

