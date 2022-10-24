Samsung unveils One UI 5.0 presentation video based on Android 13

This Monday (24th), the Samsung released an official video two minutes on your channel on YouTube with an introduction to the One UI 5.0 user interface based on the Android 13. The content briefly shows all the new features.

The video demonstrates from the revamped lock screen customization options to the Modes and Routines function, and more. The production came to highlight the public release of One UI 5.0 for the series Galaxy S22.

Check out the video below: