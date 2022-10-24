Samsung unveils One UI 5.0 presentation video based on Android 13

This Monday (24th), the Samsung released an official video two minutes on your channel on YouTube with an introduction to the One UI 5.0 user interface based on the Android 13. The content briefly shows all the new features.
The video demonstrates from the revamped lock screen customization options to the Modes and Routines function, and more. The production came to highlight the public release of One UI 5.0 for the series Galaxy S22.
Check out the video below:
Another outstanding feature is Bixby Text Call, which allows you to answer calls through it and speak aloud messages typed in the calling app. In other words, it serves as an intermediary of conversation between two people.
To top it off, the new edition of Samsung’s custom interface has greater integration with Galaxy Watch smartwatches. One of the possibilities lies in the use of the BIoActive sensor of the Watch 4 and Watch 5 smart watches.
Finally, it should be noted that the owners of a Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S22 Ultra can check if the update is already available on your device. The expectation is that other models will also receive the software in the sequence.
And you, what do you think about the new version of the One UI interface? Tell us in the comments below!