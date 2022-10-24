São Paulo’s victory intensifies fight for place in Libertadores

The almost imminent title of Palmeiras in this year’s Brasileirão and the victory of São Paulo this afternoon (23) make the fight for a spot in Libertadores the main objective of the other teams in the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, a group of six teams is fighting for two spots, but that could change depending on the results in the next rounds.

Brazil has, officially, seven spots for the international competition. But as Flamengo and Athletico-PR make the final of the 2022 edition of Libertadores in a week, chances are great that the national championship can offer eight spots for the South American competition this year.

Atlético-MG (47 points and one game less), São Paulo (47), América-MG (45), Fortaleza (44 and one game less), Botafogo ( 44) and Santos (43). Of these, two stand out for their disappointment throughout the season and another for leading the return of the Brasileirão.

Atlético-MG, for example, won the Supercup title and the Campeonato Mineiro, but failed to maintain its good performance and, with no chance of winning the Brazilian Championship, seeks to at least guarantee a spot in the Libertadores. Unlike Fortaleza, which spent most of the first half of the tournament in the relegation zone and is now the runner-up in the return.

On the top side of the table, five teams are more relaxed. Palmeiras is already classified, as well as Flamengo, for having won the Copa do Brasil. Internacional and Corinthians are also well in the table and have everything to confirm the spot soon. Fluminense reached 55 points after drawing with Botafogo in the round.

Athletico-PR is a different case. He is in sixth position with 51 points and is betting his chips on winning this year’s Libertadores, to confirm his direct spot. If they lose to Flamengo in the decision next Saturday, they will need to score points so as not to give a gap to the group of six teams that want to get closer.