Saoirse Ronan to star in new Apple TV+ movie

According to Deadline, Saoirse Ronan will star in “Blitz”, the new Apple Original movie. Steve McQueen, from “12 Years a Slave” (2013) and “Widows” (2018), will write, direct and produce for Apple TV+.

The film will tell the stories of Londoners during the Blitz, Nazi Germany’s bombing campaign against the United Kingdom, during World War II. Filming is scheduled to begin later this year.

The production team also includes Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer of New Regency. This marks McQueen’s reunion with New Regency, with whom he worked on “12 Years a Slave,” for which he won an Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Picture, and “Widows.”

“Blitz” will also mark the director’s return to the feature film scene after the acclaimed anthology “Small Axe”, which explored the racism suffered by West Indian immigrants in London from the 1960s to the 1980s, awarded with five BAFTAs. In Brazil, the series is available for streaming on Globoplay.

Ronan has been nominated for an Oscar four times for her performances in “Atonement (2008), “Brooklyn” (2015), “Lady Bird” (2018) and “Little Women” (2019). Recently, she can be seen in “The French Chronicle” (2021) “See How They Run” (2022).