Sebrae’s new fintech is releasing loans; who can ask?

The Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae) is authorized by the Central Bank to offer loans from now on. The company then expands the portfolio of services, since until then it did not release credit. The initial capital will be R$ 600 million. This can benefit many Brazilians.

the release of loan will be carried out through the new fintech created by Sebrae, which is called Sebraecred. Until then, Sebrae acted only with consultancy for small companies, without offering credit as a direct credit company (SCD).

Sebrae starts offering credit

The initial capital invested was well above what is recorded by other companies. They usually start with R$ 1 million and gradually expand the offer. With the authorization of central bank, now Sebrae begins to offer loans through the online platform. He will use his own resources, or sjea, without public money.

Check out other services offered by the company below, in addition to the offer in question:

Credit analysis for third parties;

Collection of credit from third parties;

Distribution of insurance linked to operations granted through an electronic platform;

Issuing electronic money.

Before becoming a direct loan company, Sebrae only offered the Micro and Small Business Guarantee Fund (Fampe), which has already guaranteed more than 479 thousand operations, providing R$ 25.3 billion in credit.

With the service, the company is responsible for credit operations for small businesses in more than 20 financial institutions. Among the partners, we have Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil. Sebrae is also recognized for acting as a facilitator, indicating the lines of access to banks.

The Central Bank authorized the creation of two other direct credit companies. One of them is the Bamaq Group, which initially was a network of concessionaires and expanded to consortia, insurance and more areas. And also Via Capital, which has been working with credit rights investment funds (FIDC) for over ten years.