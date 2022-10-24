See all the scenarios for Bahia to get access against Guarani

Bahia will have one more opportunity to move up to Serie A under the eyes of their fans. On Friday, at 19h, the team receives Guarani at Fonte Nova and needs a simple result to go up. If you win, it’s a party.

But the fans know well that their team is not the most reliable – proof of that is having let access slip through their hands when they drew at home with Vila Nova last Saturday. To make it easier, we raised all possible access scenarios in the next round of Serie B, which will be the penultimate. With Grêmio’s victory over Náutico yesterday, the gaucho team secured its place in the first division and now there are two in dispute.

Even losing, you can go up. There are four teams with mathematical chances of taking Bahia, now fourth with 58 points, from the G4. In order of classification and with scores in parentheses: Ituano (54), Londrina (53), Sport (53) and Sampaio Corrêa (52).

Ituano and Londrina will also face off at 7pm on Friday, at Londrina’s house. For Bahia to go up with a draw or defeat, they need to hope that this game ends in a draw. In this scenario, the São Paulo team could reach at most the same 58 points that the tricolor has today, but it would not equal the number of victories. And Sport, which also receives Operário on Friday, is another team that cannot win so that Bahia can go up without beating Guarani.

If Bahia lose, in addition to these two results, they need Sampaio Corrêa not to beat Vasco on Thursday. Check out all the scenarios below: