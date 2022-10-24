See the likely lineup of Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao

Credit: Publicity/Barcelona

Barcelona x Athletic Bilbao face each other this Sunday (23) at 16:00 (GMT) at the stadium Camp Nou, for the 11th round of La Liga. After losing the lead to Real Madrid, the team led by Xavi fought back in midweek by beating Villarreal.

Barcelona lineup against Villarreal

In the league table, Barcelona is in second place with 25 points. Real Madrid, leaders, won in the round and reached 31. With that, the Catalan team is under pressure for a good result soon. At home, he is the favorite to win a triumph.

Bilbao, despite being in sixth place with 18 points, have not won in three games. After a great start, the Basque team is already starting to slide. Therefore, it seeks to rehabilitate itself.

In the last duel, Piqué was the target of criticism from the crowd. Xavi defended the defender and says he still has an important role to play.

“I asked for union. It’s time for us to be together. All I can say is that in the dressing room he is an example. And he is a great captain. People need to know this,” he vented.

“I don’t know why they boo and I don’t care either… What I care about is that Piqué is with us in the locker room and always does his best for the group. Today the reaction was necessary and the team reacted wonderfully. I’m happy to be Piqué’s coach”, he added.

The probable lineup of Barcelona against Athletic Bilbao is as follows: ​Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Kounde, Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso; Gavi, De Jong and Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski and Ansu Fati.

DATASHEET

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao

La Liga 2022/23 (Spanish Championship)

11th round



Date and time: 10/23/2022, at 4 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Camp Nou, Barcelona (ESP)

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera

Streaming: Star+