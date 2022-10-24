Selma Blair’s Father Sent Death Threats to Drew Barrymore | Series on Stage

But people? the hollywood star Drew Barrymore (The Panthers) invited the actress Selma Blair (hellboy) on his talk show, The Drew Barrymore Showto resolve some old conflicts and misunderstandings from the two stars’ past.

At the time, Barrymore shocked everyone by revealing that he received numerous death threats years ago, which were signed in Blair’s name. the actress of Legally Blonde finally confessed that the individual who was writing “Poisoned Pen Letters” in his name was none other than his father’s girlfriend Elliot Beitner.

In the interview, she recounted her experiences of being accused of sending the letters. “I heard a detective say, ‘We know it’s not you, but someone is writing letters to Drew Barrymore, poisoned letters, signed by Selma Blair’. She continued: “When [meu pai] found out who she was, he chose her and didn’t believe me. He said, ‘No, she’s not doing that, you’re ruining her life too.’ I’m like, ‘I’m in New York, I’ve never met her.’

Blair wrote about her relationship with her parents, especially her troubled relationship with her father in her book Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing up. In the interview, she went into detail about the situation with her parents, explaining that while she has always shared a warm bond with her mother, her relationship with her father has always been shaky from the start. She said: “My dad and I never got along, especially after I left for college. He wanted at all costs to bring me down.”

She also confessed that writing Barrymore’s death letters wasn’t the only act her father had committed in the past to tarnish Blair’s reputation. Their toxic relationship dates back to when her father tried to ruin her career in the industry by falsely incriminating her as a heroin addict. This happened after she got the role alongside Brandon Maxwell in a movie and informed his father about it. Later, letters were sent that claimed that she was addicted to heroin, although she claimed to have never tried the drug. As a result, she was fired before filming began.

The letters to Barrymore, she said, were the final straw and caused a permanent strain in their relationship as Blair refused to call him father and addressed him by his first name ‘Elliott’ until he died in 2012. She also talked about having stopped talking to him after the incident. However, Drew clarified that she never received these letters, but learned about them from Blair’s book.