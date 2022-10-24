‘Show Neighbor’ actress says she was pressured to pose for sexy magazines at age 20: ‘There was no option’ – Monet

+



Elisha Cuthbert in Show Neighbor (2004) (Photo: Playback)

Actress Elisha Cuthbert, 39, revealed that she was pressured to pose for men’s magazines in the 2000s. She is best remembered for her role in the comedy ‘Neighbor Show’ (2004), when she played a former porn actress, as well as works in films such as ‘Simply Love’ (2003) and ‘A Casa de Cera’ (2005).

The information was published by Yahoo Entertainment on Monday (22), which reflected her participation in the ‘Broad Ideas’ podcast.

Actress Elisha Cuthbert currently (Photo: Instagram)

At the time, because of her prominence in the 2004 comedy, Elisha saw her reputation as a sex symbol in Hollywood emerge. 18 years after the film’s release, however, she increasingly realizes the toxic part of it all.

The Canadian artist posed for men’s magazines known for exaggerating the sexualization of women, particularly in the early 2000s, a time when she herself exploded. “There really weren’t any options back then,” she blurted out. “That’s what the studio wanted you to do,” she added.

Over the years, it has featured on several “hot lists” of these men’s publications. However, she stated that this did not bring anything concrete to her career. “It’s not like I won an Olympic medal. It was just a list that some random magazine decided to create,” she mused. “When someone reads my biography, these things come up. In fact, they mean nothing to me as a person or my career.”

“We kind of ended up in a place at the time when this was really happening. I mean, Halle Berry was doing this, for God’s sake… Jennifer Aniston was doing this. We were probably too young to be subjected to this and we felt pressured to do so.”

Actress Elisha Cuthbert in a scene from Show de Vizinha (2004) (Photo: Reproduction)

Now, it remains for her to absorb something like learning from it all. In this case, with their own small children. She is the mother of Zaphire (4 years old) and Fable (6 months old), from her marriage to former hockey player Dion Phaneuf, with whom she exchanged rings in 2013.

“If I can take what I know now having two kids and come back, I would be a lot kinder to myself. Luckily, I didn’t have any food issues or anything like that, but I definitely got caught up in wanting to live up to what everyone expected of us, which is to be the ‘hottest woman in the world,'” he continued, “I’m not Gisele [Bündchen]. I’m 1.57m with legs. it was kinda ridiculous [pensar assim].”

In addition to the films already mentioned, Elisha worked on the series ’24 hours’ (2001 to 2010), ‘The Forgotten’ (2010) and ‘The Ranch’ (2016-2020).

Actress Elisha Cuthbert in a scene from the series 24 (Photo: Playback)

In April, in an interview with the Daily Beast, she had already complained about something similar. “I remember when we were doing ‘Show of the Neighbor’, mainly because of the content of the movie, in which I played a porn star, it was even more important to be associated with magazines. [masculinas] for the promotion of the film”, said the actress at the time.