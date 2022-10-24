“Shows the guy’s commitment…”; Willian shines in the Premier League and stirs Corinthians fans on the web

The former number 10 shirt of Timão did not miss the alvinegro fan and this weekend he returned to being a subject at Corinthians

One of Corinthians’ best signings of the season was striker Yuri Alberto. The number 9, who arrived on loan from Zenit, quickly adapted to the São Paulo team and managed to create a very good rapport with his teammates, which makes things a lot easier within the 4 lines.

One character who wasn’t so lucky this season was former shirt 10, William. The attacking midfielder could not produce in the way that neither he nor the fan liked and ended up starring in one of the most controversial outings in the history of the São Paulo Club. This weekend, the player was once again the subject of Timão.

That’s because the player scored his first goal for Fulham, his current team, in the season and the Corinthians do not seem to have forgotten his time with the São Paulo team. Willian scored one of the goals in the English team’s 3-1 victory and became a topic among Brazilian fans, many joking that the player had now exceeded his quota of goals for the year, as he did at Corinthians.

See some of the comments (SIC):

“Arriving in PL, the guy lays down and rolls, this just shows the guy’s commitment to Corinthians, he was here just to suck up the Club”

“Goal of the year beaten, now it’s rest”

“London boy has already hit the goal of the year”

“In a year he’ll do another one”

For Corinthians, the player who arrived with the status of one of the biggest signings in the history of Timão, Willian accumulated 45 matches played, in which he scored just one goal and contributed 6 assistsnot leaving much to be missed for the alvinegro fan.