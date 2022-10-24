Sidão’s lawyer considers the low amount that Globo will have to pay

Last week, Globo was ordered to pay R$30,000 to Sidão because of the embarrassment caused to the goalkeeper in the election of “Craque do Jogo” that takes place after the Brasileirão matches. In 2019, the athlete defended Vasco, failed in a defeat to Santos and was the victim of an internet movement. Following the protocol of the framework, the broadcaster made the delivery of the trophy to the player, visibly depressed by the situation.

In an interview with UOL Esporte, Sidão revealed that he cried after the episode and that the irony changed the course of his career. Marcelo Giraldes, a lawyer representing the goalkeeper in the lawsuit against the carioca broadcaster, listed this and some other points to explain why he considers the amount of compensation low.

“It’s not because it’s much lower than the request [R$ 1 milhão]. I think it’s a low value compared to the damage, the exposure, the embarrassment he was exposed to on national television. It’s a low value if we look mainly at Globo’s economic side, the repercussion of the case, the damage to Sidão’s image. So, if we are going to analyze these elements, it was a very low decision, regardless of what was asked,” said Marcelo Giraldes.

“You always have to look at the economic capacity of the offender. It’s Rede Globo. For the company, R$30,000 I don’t think has any inhibiting effect. There’s also Sidão’s side, that R$30,000 is not significant for him, for the career he has. If you look at both sides, you can see that it is a very small amount”, he added.

Last week, the São Paulo Court of Justice sentenced Globo in the first instance and, therefore, it is possible to appeal. O UOL contacted the station’s press office to talk about the process. The communications team stated that the company does not comment on “sub judice cases”.

Lawyer Marcelo Giraldes also said that the player’s side is willing to make a deal, as long as it is the goalkeeper’s will. He stated that he did not talk to the athlete after the court decision.

“I haven’t kept it with him yet. But, in my opinion, the compensation, for a case like this, could not be less than R$ 100 thousand. It couldn’t be less than that considering all these factors that I mentioned. The decision It’s his. Whether he wants to appeal or not, there are costs too”, he explained.

In the decision in favor of the goalkeeper, judge Antonio Conehero Júnior stated that, even without having the power to prevent the public’s decision, Globo “had all the means to prevent the public humiliation to which the author was exposed with the delivery of the ironic trophy “.

After the episode of embarrassment, Globo changed the format of the Craque do Jogo election. Since then, the broadcast commentators, usually a pair, have voted, with a weight of 1 for each. The internet decision has the same value and, at the end of the sum, the highlight of the round is defined. In the event of a tie, the narrator casts the minerva vote.

“While recognizing the public’s opinion, the change in format aims to reward players who had an outstanding performance in each match”, said Globo at the time, in an article published on its website. “Grupo Globo takes the opportunity to apologize to Sidão for the situation of embarrassment at the end of the game at Pacaembu. The goalkeeper is a high-level professional in Brazilian football who was in his work environment after a difficult journey. trophy was not suitable at the time and we are grateful for Sidão’s education at the time of tension”.