Siles and Pais, at the end of their contract with Cruzeiro, are leaving for 2023 | cruise

Cruzeiro continues to define situations in relation to the squad for 2023, and the Uruguayans Pablo Siles and Leonardo Pais will not stay at Toca da Raposa. They have different contract situations, but their ties are nearing the end.

The midfielder belongs to Athletico-PR, with whom he has a contract until the end of 2025. He arrived at Cruzeiro in the middle of the year, on loan, as a market opportunity, but played only five times, and only in two he stayed on the field for more than ten minutes. The bond with Raposa has no fixed value for purchase.

Siles’ last game was two months ago, against Grêmio. Since then, even with the rotation of the cast after confirmation of access, the steering wheel didn’t have a chance. He hasn’t been listed since early October.

1 of 2 Léo Pais at the end of his contract with Cruzeiro sends his departure to 2023 — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Léo Pais, at the end of his contract with Cruzeiro, leaves for 2023 — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Parents, in turn, have economic rights linked to Cruzeiro until the end of this year. He arrived for the beginning of Serie B, at the request of Paulo Pezzolano. He is a low-cost athlete for the club, but there was a decision to leave thinking about Serie A planning.

The information about the departure of Léo Pais was initially disclosed by the journalist Samuel Venâncio and confirmed by ge.

The midfielder had good performances at the beginning of his career at Toca da Raposa, acting as a winger on the right. But, after two injuries, he could not have a sequel in the celestial team. He lost even more space with the arrival of Wesley Gasoline. He has 17 games and one goal for Cruzeiro. He hasn’t been on the field since the game against Ponte at the end of September.

