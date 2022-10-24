Sony wants to bring Tarzan to movie theaters

The Legend of Tarzan2016, starring Alexander Skarsgard in the lead role and Margot Robbie as Jane, caused quite a stir. THE Warner Bros., however, wanted a franchise with the jungle hero, but the audience decided otherwise (perhaps also because the movie didn’t do very well). But now we know that the Sony intends to resurrect the character.

The studio bought the big screen rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs’ hero and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the idea is to develop a “total reinvention” of the character and his universe. From there, everything is possible, including the worst: why not a superhero movie with Tarzan in space? For now, no creative team is linked to this project.

Since 1912 and the release of the book of the first adventures of this orphan boy stranded in the middle of the jungle and raised by monkeys, Tarzan has been the dream of generations of spectators and filmmakers. There’s the call of adventure, of course, but also the romance with Jane, the return to civilization, then the discovery that the wildest are not what we believe they are.

Many actors embodied the muscular hero: Johnny Weissmuller, of course, in a dozen films in the 1930s, but also the first Tarzan interpreter, Elmo Lincoln, from 1918. And how can we forget Christophe Lambert, whose talent came to the screen in Greystoke , The Legend of Tarzan (1984).

Sony acquires the rights to Tarzan

The last incarnation of Tarzan on the big screen to find popular success was in 1999 with the Disney animated film. Disney who could also have the will to film a live adaptation like The Lion King or Dumbo…

