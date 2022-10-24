“Still play and make a difference”; Vampeta leaves clubbing aside and suggests a trendy ace to Palmeiras to replace Scarpa

O palm trees is very close to winning the Serie A title of the Brazilian Championship. To guarantee the achievement mathematically, the verdão need to beat Athletico tomorrow (25) and Internacional stumble against Ceará. In addition to the title, another subject linked to Palestra is in relation to the assembly of the cast for the next season.

In the latest edition of Jovem Pan’s Canelada program, former player and commentator Vampeta analyzed the departure of midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, who signed a pre-contract and will sign an agreement with Nottingham Forest, from England. For him, with this scenario, Verdão should try to hire Colombian star James Rodríguez.

“I was watching Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool and there’s Lingard who was hired… the guys said in the comments that he’s just waiting for Scarpa to arrive because he’s going to supply everyone”analyzed the Jovem Pan commentator.

“Scarpa leaving and Palmeiras with money, why don’t you bring James Rodríguez? This guy still plays and makes a difference. Thirty-one years old, it sucks (…) Dudu, Gómez, Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Zé Rafael, Rony… the guys hold the wave”finished Vampeta.

According to data from Transfermarkt, the number 10 has a contract with Olympiacos, from Greece, until the middle of the 2023 season, with the agreement expiring in June. For the Greek team, he has only entered the field four times so far and has already scored once.