Stroll defends himself after clash with Alonso: “I gave him a lot of space” | formula 1

Current opponents and future teammates, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were involved in a scare at the United States GP, this Sunday. On lap 22, the Spaniard was getting ready to overtake the Canadian, who reacted with a late defensive move. Alonso touched the back of the Aston Martin, got the Alpine rear and stopped at the barrier – but Stroll says he left enough space.

– I definitely moved late, but there was a big difference in speed. I didn’t hit the side of his car. The impact is still his front wing with my rear. I gave a lot of space to the left. It’s not like I slammed him up against the wall. He could have moved earlier and gone farther to the left. He didn’t have to get so close to me either, he said.

Following the touch, Stroll spun and retired early in Austin. Already Alonso managed to return with the A522 to the pits. The two-time champion repaired the damage, returned to the track and, after a recovery race, finished – visibly exhausted – in seventh.

Lance Stroll defended himself from a collision with Fernando Alonso at the US GP — Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Lance stresses that there are “different ways” to interpret the accident, which he sees as a racing incident. The race direction, in turn, punished the Canadian with three positions on the Mexican GP grid and two points in the portfolio. Still, Stroll believes the episode won’t affect his relationship with the two-time champion; From 2023, Fernando Alonso will replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin.

– It was a pity. It was a wheel-to-wheel racing incident, and unfortunately we made contact. We are racing drivers. It could happen,” Stroll added.

Over the radio, Alonso soon questioned Stroll’s delay in his defensive move. But after the checkered flag, without denying the physical impact of the crash, the Spaniard preferred to highlight the rigidity of the Alpine car.

– Five minutes ago, I was fine. Now I feel a little pain, so I’ll probably wait until tomorrow and see. But the car is very strong. Anyone who has a problem with Alpine usually has everything to lose! We have a strong car and we change the tires, change the front wing and move on. It’s amazing that the car completed 31 laps to the end, that we finished seventh after being 17th. It was a good race.

“It was scary in the air, because when you’re in the air, anything can happen. When I saw that I landed, I said ‘okay, I’m going to pick up the car and that’s it for today’. But no. Change the tires, change the front wing and go!” , said Alonso.

The episode between Stroll and Alonso led to the call-up of the second safety car of the day at Circuit of the Americas. Previously, on lap 19, management had already called SC after Bottas ran alone; the Alfa Romeo driver got the car stuck in the gravel.