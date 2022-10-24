Summary of Power of a Wish chapters airing this week



Art/TV Observatory

Newsroom – TV Observatory





10/23/2022 18:47

10/23/2022 18:47

Summary of chapters 1 to 6 of the novel Out of a Desireby Gilberto Braga and Alcides Nogueira, which will be shown from October 24 to 29, at 3:30 pm (alternative time at 11:45 pm), on the channel Live.

Monday, October 24 – Chapter 1 of Out of a Desire

The railroad arrives in Santana. Abelardo, an excellent knight, one of Sobral’s sons, the Baro de Ouro Verde in charge of taking the coffee shipment straight to the train. A slave dies in this task.

At home, Helena, the Baroness, receives gifts for her birthday, including one from her husband, who doesn’t let her get close to anyone: a grate on the window.

Higino, Barbara and Alice arrive in Santana on the train boasting their wealth and want to buy everything from Baro.

At a dinner between the two families, Helena faints and Sobral recognizes Higino, who had left the city many years ago.

Incio, the favorite son, fights with his father and decides to leave for the Court. In Rio, Incio sees the beautiful Ester in a box at the theater.

Tuesday, October 25 – Chapter 2 of Out of a Desire

After the break with Incio and his departure for the Court, Sobral gives more responsibilities to Abelardo.

Incio does everything he can to be introduced to a young woman and taken to the place where the most dazzling women in Rio de Janeiro are located – Ester’s salon, which honors men by putting a carnation in their lapels.

Higino remembers his childhood crush, Helena, the reason for his quarrel with Sobral. Incio swears to his friend Eugnio that he won’t fall in love with the courts.

Sobral allows Helena to go to church. Higino hesitates to approach Helena at church; later, he investigates the Baro’s life. In a slave auction, Incio and Ester meet once again.

Wednesday, October 26 – Chapter 3 of Out of a Desire

Esther assumes that Incio wants to buy a slave to give him as a gift; he bristles at her presumptuousness. Idalina talks to Alice and stimulates the interest she noticed in her by Incio.

Helena and Higino find themselves at the edge of a waterfall, after her carriage breaks down. Ester and Guiomar open the gifts that arrive daily for the cocote. One of them the slave Jesus.

On the Ouro Verde farm, the soul of the dead slave was commissioned in an African ritual; Sobral and Bartolomeu watch from afar.

It was Eugenio who sent the slave, but Incio doesn’t want to take advantage of that to find Esther again. But the temptation is stronger; Ester puts the red carnation on Incio’s lapel.

Thursday, October 27 – Chapter 4 of Out of a Desire

Whoever wins the clove chooses the wines, the delicacies, the rooms and the company – informs Queiroz to Incio. Except for one, Esther, who only welcomes someone into her room for pleasure.

To take the coffee, Abelardo has to go through a hard road; an explosion and a collapsed bridge bring the mule troop to a halt.

Making an enormous effort, Abelardo and his faithful horse Corisco manage to get the café on time. Higino takes satisfaction with Abelardo, who broke the gate and passed through his farm. He proposes a duel and the Sobral heir accepts.

After trying to talk to her without success, Incio witnesses a fight between Ester and Ernesto, tries to interfere, but the courts repels him. Afterwards, he meets her again at a party in the gardens of Queiroz’s house.

Friday, October 28 – Chapter 5 of Out of a Desire

Incio tries once again to approach Ester. Helena asks Abelardo not to participate in the duel; he asks as a proof of motherly love that she tell no one.

To protect her son, Helena meets with Higino. Alice and Barbara tidy up the new house. Ester looks for Incio and he asks her out, completely in love.

Sobral appears at the time of the duel and wants to take over the fight; Abelard does not agree. In the fight, he is fearless, but loses the duel and, enraged by a provocation by Higino, gives him a beating with the foil. A slave of Hyginus, at his behest, shoots Abelard.

Saturday, October 29 – Chapter 6 of Power of a Desire

Higino, to pretend to be innocent, kills the slave. Sobral supports and helps his son. Idalina proposes to help Alice decorate the house, as long as her son-in-law doesn’t know.

Bartolomeu, outraged by the death of the slave, writes an abolitionist article. The doctor, Xavier, guarantees that Abelardo escapes with his life, but he will have to live with a bullet stuck in the bone.

Sobral swears that Higino will pay for both crimes. Incio has a picnic with Ester, without fear of being seen with a cocote.

Sobral allows Helena to write to Incio, but burns the letter before sending it. Bartolomeu’s article causes a furor in the city.

Incio and Ester go to a concert in the middle of Passeio Público. Abelardo taken on a stretcher to sunbathe and see his horse Corisco.

More information, curiosities, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the Fora de Um Desire chapters.

Check out the summary of the chapters of the other TV soap operas.

This post Summary of the chapters of Force of a Wish that air this week was first published on TV Observatory.