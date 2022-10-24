Surprising actress enters contention for Sue Storm

The reboot of Fantastic Four is finally accelerating its production at Marvel Studios. After all, we finally have a new director confirmed. As were finally revealed the SCRIPTISTS of the project. All that remains is the great curiosity of the fans: the cast!

According to reports, Marvel has finally started the process of casting for the reboot. And insider Deuxmoi brought a new rumor, that actress Alexandra Daddario would have entered the race for the role of Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman.

The actress who shone in the Percy Jackson movies may be on her way to the MCU. But according to the rumor, it wouldn’t be just her! Since Marvel would also be eyeing Alexandra’s BROTHER, obviously for the role of Johnny Storm.

Despite being much less famous, Matthew Daddario participated in the series Shadowhunters. Would we then have our Storms as brothers in real life?

Fantastic Four will be a Marvel Studios reboot, the team’s first film to be produced by the studio. There is no release date yet. The characters have had three film adaptations, two of medium success, and one a failure.

The unanimity is that no film has honored the characters in the way they deserve. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is expected to finally get it! Announced in December 2020, director Jon Watts (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy) HAS LEFT helm of the film! His replacement is Matt Shakman, who shone in the direction of WandaVision!

Still without a cast, the film is CONFIRMED to hit theaters on the day November 8, 2024. In addition to officially being the start of Phase 6 of the MCU!