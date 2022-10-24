Taylor Swift’s Album Breaks Spotify Record

Music star Taylor Swift, 32, released her tenth album early on Friday, the 21st, and in less than 24 hours, Midnights became the most played album in a single day on the Spotify platform.

“Taylor Swift has broken the record for most played album in a single day in Spotify history. Congratulations”, announced the platform this afternoon, on its Twitter account.

Taylor’s tenth album marks the singer’s emotional and gradual return to pop. “How did I become so lucky?”, reacted the star on Twitter. “What just happened??!?!”

The album’s 13 songs tell “the story of 13 sleepless nights spread across my life,” the singer tweeted earlier. “I think of Midnights as a conceptual work, with these 13 songs creating a complete picture of the intensities of this crazy, mystical hour.”

“Midnights is a mix of intensity, highs and lows and flows. Life can be dark, starry, cloudy, scary, electrifying, hot, cold, romantic or lonely, just like midnight,” she said.

On Spotify, the singer released short videos to comment on the five things that took her sleep and served as inspiration for her work. The album is a new partnership with Jack Antonoff, its longtime producer.

“The first thing that kept me up at night and inspired me on this album was … self-loathing,” Taylor said. Fantasizing about revenge, imagining what could have been, falling in love and falling apart complete the list.

Midnights’ melodies lean towards electro-pop, accompanied by synthesizers, straying from the indie folk vein of their two previous works. The production has among its tracks a collaboration with singer Lana Del Rey, the duet Snow on The Beach, a reflection on aging and the complications of love.

Taylor rewarded his fans by making available on streaming platforms an expanded version, entitled 3am Edition, which includes seven bonus tracks.

Some fans in the US, France and the UK claimed that technical issues prevented them from hearing the highly-anticipated songs within the first hour of release.

