Tell us: do you think Ray Tracing is an interesting feature?

The gaming world has been gaining more and more resources to make the experience as pleasant and realistic as possible, and one of these new features is Ray Tracing. Today, in our “Tell us about it”, we want to know: after all, do you think that Ray Tracing really makes a difference? Is it an interesting feature?

Let’s remember a little what this feature is, and the idea is to talk and give your opinion if it is really something that makes a lot of difference when it comes to gameplay or is it a resource that still isn’t worth that much. What do you think?

What is Ray Tracing?

Ray Tracing is a technology that has been used in cinema for a long time and has recently arrived in gaming as well, especially with the launch of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 20 Series family graphics cards, which are based on the new Turing architecture and have compatibility with this feature. Ray Tracing is also present on next-gen consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

This technology can use Artificial Intelligence to create lighting and shadow effects on images in real time, which makes them appear more vivid and realistic. The feature modifies some details such as ensuring more reflections of objects in the image, light refractions and lighting in general. The idea is to make the environment as similar as possible to a real image.

The idea is good, and the feature can really make a difference depending on the use and the game, but it ends up being an expensive investment since you need a video card compatible with the technology, in addition to a 4K monitor or TV, to see these effects more faithfully.

But is it worth the investment? It’s interesting?

There is no way to say that the feature is not interesting, after all when we compare images of games with and without Ray Traced, it is possible to visually notice the change. The reflexes become more realistic, and in competitive games it can even give you some extra edge, like seeing an enemy through one of these reflexes.

In other games this difference is not that big. It’s small details like a shop sign reflected on the hood of a car or windows on a smooth floor. Make it more beautiful? He leaves. But is it essential? I don’t believe it is.

Ray Tracing is a cool feature, but in my opinion it still has some way to go in the gaming world before it really becomes something worthwhile. First, because of the investment, since video cards are quite expensive and you’ll need a monitor with a high refresh rate and resolution to enjoy it.

Second, and more importantly, is that turning on Ray Tracing, especially on Ultra, greatly affects the performance of the video card, and the FPS can drop a lot. Of course, if you have a good equipment, even with the Ultra you can still stay around 60 FPS, but the other option is to play with it off and get an average of 150 FPS. For me, it’s not worth it.

And you, what do you think of Ray Tracing in games today? Do you think the investment is worth it? Do you think the difference in the game’s look is worth it? Comment there!