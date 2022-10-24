The 5 best cities to visit in 2022

– Reading time: 3 minutes –

The famous Readers’ Choice Awards, created by the traditional travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler, is in its 35th edition and already has its winners. However, unfortunately, among the cities chosen as the best in the world in 2022, there is no Brazilian one.

With this, it is worth mentioning that the award had the votes of thousands of readers of the magazine. In this sense, something incredible also happened, as the most famous tourist cities in the world, such as New York, Paris and London, were not even in the TOP 10 of this ranking.

Check out the 5 cities chosen as the best of the year 2022

San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

San Miguel de Allende, located four hours from Mexico City, received the title of best city in the world in 2022. In this way, declared by UNESCO as heritage of humanity, this Mexican city has a rich and beautiful history. In addition, it has a low crime rate, not to mention that its cultural wealth and flavors are transcendental.

singapore

Second, there is the republic of singapore, located at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula in Southeast Asia. It is important to make it clear that Singapore managed to reach the second place due to several factors, such as its modernity, which is really different from many cities in the world that have a futuristic footprint.

In addition, Singapore has many tourist attractions, several parks and several bars and restaurants, places that many people love to visit when they are traveling. Both locals and tourists love the dynamics of the city, and all of this ended up earning it second place in the rankings.

Victoria, Canada

As the capital of the Canadian province of British Columbia, Victoria is located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island, along the West Coast of Canada. This city is famous for its outdoor activities. In addition, one of the great highlights is its architecture, which is all Victorian. In fact, Victoria is truly a leap in history in architectural terms, possessing strong visual power. In this way, it managed to reach the third place in the ranking of the best cities of 2022.

bangkok, thailand

Taking fourth place in this ranking, is the city of Bangkok, capital and city with the largest population in Thailand. Consistently ranked as one of the most visited cities in the world, this city managed to earn fourth place on the list of best cities of 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Bangkok is a popular destination for backpackers, and has been receiving a significant amount of tourists looking for the unique temples located in the city, in addition to the busy urban life. The city has many tourist attractions that are worth visiting, as well as having a low crime rate. Undoubtedly, she deserves her spotlight.

San Sebastian, Spain

Taking fifth place in the ranking of the best cities in 2022 is the city of San Sebastián, located in the Spanish Basque Country, capital of the province of Guipúzcoa. In this case, this city stands out for having wonderful beaches, assuming a stereotype of beauty when it comes to nature and a tourist ideology. In addition, it also has a strong gastronomic appeal, since it has the best restaurants, sought after by many tourists. Without a doubt, it is a great place to visit.

