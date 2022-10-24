the best professionals are on Star+!

Disclosure

Tomorrow, October 18, is the Doctor’s Day in Brazil. The date was chosen on the same day that the Catholic Church celebrates Saint Luke’s Day, the patron saint of doctors.

To celebrate this very important day, the star+ selected the best medical productions available on the platform to honor these great heroes. Check it out and #departed marathon!

dopesick

Series | 1 season available exclusively on Star+

From executive producer Danny Strong, and starring and produced by Michael Keaton, the miniseries is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by author Beth Macy. The production takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s fight against opioid addiction: from the Big Pharma boardrooms, through a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all odds, the heroes of this story will embark on an intense and thrilling journey to defeat the fearsome corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies.

Grey’s Anatomy

Series | 18 seasons available exclusively on Star+

This intense drama follows Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and the team of doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital as they face daily life-or-death decisions. They look to each other for comfort and sometimes more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships are black and white. In season 18, which has just arrived exclusively on Star+, Meredith is ready to live a new chapter in her life. After surviving COVID, she travels to Minnesota to see the library created in her mother’s honor. There, she meets a doctor who intends to open a clinic dedicated to curing Parkinson’s disease.

The Resident

Series | 5 seasons available exclusively on Star+

The medical drama series follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges, and fight for the health of their patients while also fighting a corrupt healthcare system.

Private Practice

Series | 6 seasons available exclusively on Star+

Spin-off of “Grey’s Anatomy”, the series follows the doctor Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) after separating from Derek, leaving her job in Seattle and deciding to try life in Los Angeles. Determined to start a new family, she makes an appointment with a friend from her past, Naomi Bennett (Audra McDonald), to see if she can get pregnant. Addison will work alongside Naomi at a private clinic, which also includes doctors Cooper Freedman (Paul Adelstein), Sam Bennett (Taye Diggs), Violet Turner (Amy Brenneman) and Pete Wilder (Tim Daly).

remedy

Series | 2 seasons available exclusively on Star+

The production follows the life of Griffin (Dillon Casey, from Nikita), son of Dr. Allan Conner (Enrico Colantoni), chief surgeon at Broadview Hospital. Griffin was kicked out of medical school, but after some time wandering, he was forced to go back to school. Working at the hospital alongside his father and sisters, Sandy (Sarah Allen), a nurse, and Melissa (Sarah Canning), a surgeon, he begins to get in touch with the problems of patients and colleagues, which leads him to to have a new perspective on life.