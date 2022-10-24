The cash prize for each position in the Brasileirão

With the 66th edition of the Brasileirão approaching its end, some things are already starting to take shape. One of them is the champion, which, due to the stumble of the Internacional team against Coritiba, tends to be Palmeiras, who will win their eleventh league title.

The relegated ones still appear undefined. Despite Juventude being almost officially relegated, Avaí, Cuiabá, Atlético Goianiense. Ceará and Coritiba still fight to escape the dreaded ‘sticking zone’.

However, one of the main doubts of sports fans is how much each club earns in the championship by position. As a result, at Fanáticos por Futebol we decided to list, based on GOAL.com’s calculation, how much each position earns financially in the league.

Check the list below for the value of the prize by position of the Brasileirão

BRL 45 million (Palm trees) R$42.7 million (International) BRL 40.5 million (Flamengo) BRL 38.2 million (Corinthians) BRL 36 million (Fluminense) BRL 33.7 million (Athletico Paranaense) BRL 31.5 million (Atlético Mineiro) BRL 29.2 million (São Paulo) BRL 27 million (América Mineiro) BRL 24.7 million (Fortaleza) BRL 19.3 million (Botafogo) BRL 18 million (Santos) BRL 16.6 million (RB Bragantino) BRL 16.2 million (Goiás) BRL 15.7 million (Coritiba) BRL 15.2 million (Ceará)

NOTE: Relegations obviously don’t get any cash prizes.

NOTE 2: The data presented here takes into account the calculation made by GOAL.com and the positions of the teams on 10/24 at 11:00.