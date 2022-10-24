The country’s first female airline captain is 30 years old in the cabin and has 20,000 flight hours





This year, Claudine Melnik, from Paraná, had a special reason to celebrate Aviator’s Day, as she also reached a historic milestone of 30 years flying aircraft on Latam Airlines. The first female pilot in the airline’s history, Melnik began her career in 1992 as a flight attendant at the age of 23.

The beginning and the progress

When she joined, she already had the necessary licenses to fly, but it was in 1994 that she took up the position of co-pilot of Caravan C208 aircraft. In 1995, she became the first female commander of an airline in Brazil, flying aircraft of the same model.

He performed domestic flights in this position for four years and, when the company acquired its first aircraft for long-haul flights, he was part of the first class of co-pilots who would fly from Brazil to abroad. Claudine remembers that her first international flight was to Miami, in the United States.





Currently, Claudine is commander of Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft on international routes from Brazil to North America, Europe and Africa. The Boeing 777, by the way, is the largest aircraft in the LATAM fleet, with a capacity for 410 passengers. In all, the commander has already accumulated more than 20 thousand hours of flights, mainly on long-range international routes.

“Ever since I was a child, I had a strong desire to fly, I don’t know exactly if it was because of a family vacation trip or if that desire already existed. But the fact is that from a very young age I saw myself flying somehow.”says Claudine Melnik. As a child, Claudine imagined flying like her aviator cousin of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), which would only open its doors to women in 1982. and practical classes in Juiz de Fora (MG).

woman and mother

As a wife and mother of two children, Claudine comments that his profession “requires a large personal donation”but reinforces that this happens “For both men and women”.

also believes that “maybe aviation is a little more difficult for women because of the female self-demand” and highlights that “as a mother, she practices the eternal exercise of guilt of not being present in significant and irreplaceable moments, always hoping that everything goes well while she is miles away from home”. Finally, reflect: “this year I complete 30 years of service and I believe that everything is in the order it should be”.





Flying to international destinations is the dream of many pilots, and at LATAM this opportunity is possible from the first day of your career as a technical crew member. This is because in addition to being the company that connects Brazil to the world and the world to Brazil, the company makes flights from here to abroad with all the aircraft models it has, being narrow-body (one-aisle aircraft – such as the of the Airbus A320 family) or wide-body (two-aisle aircraft, such as the Boeing 767, 787 and 777 models).

“I took my first international flight with LATAM in 1998 and I remember it like it was yesterday. Flying abroad is a great goal in our profession and I am very happy to know that my colleagues have this opportunity since their first day at the company”, reinforces Claudine Melnik, Boeing 787 and 777 commander at LATAM Brazil

