The dream is over! Luizão informs São Paulo that he will not renew his contract

The dream was short lived Sao Paulo in trying to hold Luizão. The 20-year-old’s staff informed the Tricolor board that he will not renew his contract, which ends in January.

The information was initially given by the portal ‘UOL‘ and confirmed to THROW! by sources from the São Paulo dome.

The Morumbi club trusted to hold Cotia’s calf after he refused a proposal made by West Ham, from England. according to L! revealed, Luizão demanded the payment of a compensation amount to Tricolor to sign the proposal. The fact would have displeased the Europeans.

After the classic against Palmeiras, when the defender returned to the starting lineup and had praised performance, São Paulo officials tried a ‘final card’ with Luizão. They called him to talk and explained that a departure to Europe would make him pass over from clubs and even loan him out to gain more experience. At Morumbi, at least he would have more game time to please coach Rogério Ceni.

The information of the initial refusal to West Ham encouraged the tricolor top hats about a change of tone in the player’s posture until then unprecedented. And a new conversation for the renewal was being organized.

It has not been revealed whether West Ham will be the youngster’s fate. The defender received polls and was monitored by several Europeans, such as Benfica, Sporting, Porto, Fulham, Juventus and the Red Bull group.

Luizão was promoted to the professional squad this season, after the São Paulo Junior Cup semifinal campaign. He had already renewed his initial contract with Tricolor for a year, earning a percentage of his economic rights as compensation. In all, he played 16 games and scored one goal for the Morumbi club.

