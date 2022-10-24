The name of the next Grêmio coach is leaked and it is not Renato’s

With access to Série A mathematically conquered this past Sunday (23), after the 3-0 victory over Náutico, at Estádio dos Aflitos, Grêmio is already starting to think about next season. Initially, the two favorite candidates for Grêmio’s presidency, Odorico Roman and Alberto Guerra, had Renato as the strong name to take over the club’s bunker in 2023, when Imortal will undergo a profound overhaul.

However, according to information released today (24), a new name appeared on the directors’ agenda: Fernando Diniz, currently at Fluminense. Grêmio’s biggest difficulty would be Fluminense’s willingness to renew with the professional, who has even been indicating some names to be hired next year by Tricolor Carioca. In addition to Diniz, coaches Cuca and Juan Pablo Vojvoda, who have a contract ending with their respective clubs in December, have already been speculated.

Tricolor presidential candidates have already sought Renato for 2023

Despite strong statements last Sunday, after confirming Grêmio’s access to Serie A, Renato Portaluppi already confided in a press conference that Odorico Roman and Alberto Guerra have already kept in touch, confirming their wishes to count on the greatest idol in Grêmio’s history in the next season.

However, a lot can change in the coming months, especially after the presidential election of the gaucho club. Mainly because Renato has already put some conditions to renew with Tricolor, such as the search for competent professionals and the hiring of qualified players for the squad.

With that, much of its future will depend on the political life of the Rio Grande do Sul club, which will have a definition about the next president on November 12, in a probable second round of the election, when Grêmio members will have the opportunity to choose the new representative of Grêmio in the Arena polls.