The player that Dorival Jr bets everything to win Libertadores and is not Pedro

Dorival Jr

October 23, 2022 · 11:00 am

O Flamengo faced the America-MG last Saturday night (22), in a duel of 33rd round of the Brasileirão. Playing away from home, Rubro-Negro won by 2 to 1with the winning goal coming out of the attacker’s feet Everton Chives. After the match, shirt 11 was praised by the coach Dorival Junior.

The commander highlighted that the player has evolved and showed confidence that Scallion will return to the same level it had between 2018 and 2019, the best years of his career so far. The player has been one of the most used by the coach with the exception of the holders and has assumed the position of 12th player.

“Until the end of the year we will have the best of Cebolinha. He’s been evolving, it’s clear this is happening, in strength, explosion, in arrival, feint, holding the ball, holding, giving our team time to approach and breathe. In short, he is a player who has been returning to the same conditions shown in the Guild” said Dorivalin a press conference.

Chives in all last 7 matches

He was triggered in the last seven matches of the Flamengo, three of which are holders. In this period, he scored two goals and provided an assist, having fundamental participations for the last two victories of the Fla at the Brazilianagainst Atlético-MG and América-MG, respectively. It is also worth noting that Everton Chives played in the final of Brazil’s Cup and scored in the penalty shootout, showing confidence and helping to bring the title to crow’s nest.