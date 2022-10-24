The power of Youtube in the interior and decoration market

Living Bakkali Restaurant / Masquespacio. Image © Sebastian Erras

Youtube is the social network with the most monthly active users – about 2 billion, almost twice as many as Instagram. As a search engine, it ranks second only to Google. It’s no surprise, then, that the fashion, music and beauty industries have embraced the platform with open arms. On the other hand, design and architecture lagged behind.

The content of architecture and design offices and studios is still very restricted to the universe of Instagram and Pinterest, with the exception of a few examples, such as Doma Arquitetura, which managed to be the first architecture channel in Brazil on Youtube with 1, 1 million subscribers taking advantage of a niche where there were very few professionals.

Doma Arquitetura’s Youtube channel by the architect Patrícia Pomenzaroff. Source: Youtube

Patrícia Pomenzaroff, the architect behind Doma, saw back then the power of the platform and knew how to create interactive and explanatory videos of the process of creation and execution of her works, leveraging her office sales with projects and advertising for brands.

It is evident that it is much simpler for professionals to create advertising content on instagram only with photos, Patricia herself has already stated this – video is quite labor intensive and often requires editing and filming staff.

But videos are here to stay, and it’s no wonder that instagram itself has prioritized this format in recent months.

Youtube is just for magazines?

The architecture and design content on Youtube is still very much focused on magazines and luxury brands such as Architectural Digest who created a series recently called “Open Door”, already with an eye on this market.

Another similar program is Nylon Consulting, which created the “Designer Home Tours” video series on YouTube. In each episode, an acclaimed interior designer takes viewers on a guided tour of a luxury home they designed. All the content of the first season was shot on an iPhone 12 and edited by professionals, this is perhaps the hardest part for most people.

Open Door Channel by Artchitectural Digest. Source: Youtube

Another famous channel for decoration, design and lifestyle is Quintenssence, by designer Stacey Bewkes, an early adopter of the platform, publishing her first video on YouTube 10 years ago. She has enjoyed considerable success since then, with a loyal fan base of 150,000 subscribers. Thirteen videos on the channel have over 500,000 views. Three have more than a million.

According to brand consultancy BlindLoss, companies are increasingly wanting to see their products in videos, but as the designers who use the products almost never record video content, it’s difficult for brands to get what they need, letting go of the opportunity. to do business beyond the projects themselves.

And the advantage of investing in videos for Youtube is that you can make small cuts and also use them on instagram and Tiktok, transforming them into smaller formats.

Source of income

There are a variety of ways video creators make money. The simplest is through ad revenue through the YouTube partner program. While YouTube doesn’t confirm the exact numbers, estimates suggest that a video with one million views earns between $2,000 and $6,000. That means an Open Door episode like Dakota Johnson’s — which has over 23 million views — has likely made tens of thousands of dollars.

Business logic aside, there’s no doubt that video content offers a more intimate way to see great projects through the eyes of the professionals who conceived them and get to know the personality of the designer behind the work.

Historically speaking, most publishing-worthy houses were only widely seen through print magazines. But isn’t it time to embrace these new formats?

In this Guia Nichos do Futuro I talk about the profession of “Space Communicator”, focused on creating content for architecture and design offices. This skill has become something so complex and at the same time so fundamental that many architecture and design professionals are migrating to the niche of specialized art direction, photo and video for projects and services in the area.

