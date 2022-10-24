The return of Vin Diesel’s Fast X Muscle Car is teased in new image

Vin Diesel teases the return of an iconic muscle car Dominic Toretto in x fast after he was last seen in Fast and furious in 2009. Since its humble beginnings in 2001, the Fast and furious franchise now consists of 9 successful installments, including a spin-off. although last year F9: The Fast Saga garnered mostly negative reviews from critics, the film was a financial success, earning over $726 million worldwide. Shortly after its release, it was announced that Diesel and his team would return for two final installments, the first of which, x fastis scheduled to be released next spring.

Little is known about the plot of X fast, but the project boasts the most impressive cast in the franchise so far. In addition to stars like Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang, x fast also features newcomers like Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior and Alan Ritchson. Behind-the-scenes photos and videos have already teased some of what’s to come x fastincluding vehicle taunts, stunts and new characters from the film.

In a new Instagram post, Vin Diesel shares a look at Dominic Toretto’s muscle car in x fastwhich appears to be the same model your character drove in 2009 Fast and furious and very briefly in 2001 The Fast and the Furious. Although much of the vehicle is covered, it appears to be a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, which Diesel says has a very “special story” behind him. Check out Diesel’s post below:

What the return of Dominic Toretto’s muscle car could mean for Fast X

It should be noted that the car in Diesel’s Instagram post is almost certainly not the exact same one he drove. The Fast and the Furious and Fast and furious since the car exploded during the last movie’s thrilling climax. The inclusion of the vehicle, however, suggests that x fast could be revisiting past elements of the franchise. With the upcoming film confirmed to be the penultimate one, it’s possible the Chevelle’s inclusion is part of an attempt to bring things to life for Dom and the rest of his team of drivers.

After saving the world on multiple occasions, it remains to be seen what threat Dom will face in x fast. While the franchise continues to get bigger and more ridiculous with each new installment, the films often hark back to the past and the way the characters’ experiences brought them together and made them a family. It’s unclear how prominent the Chevelle will appear in Dom’s journey in x fastbut Diesel’s tease that there’s more to the vehicle than meets the eye certainly suggests he could somehow connect the new movie to past events.

Source: Vin Diesel/Instagram