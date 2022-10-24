The Walking Dead fools fans and won’t end?

The Walking Dead is a long-running series, with, to date, 177 episodes divided into 11 seasons. Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, the series is a comic book adaptation that has become one of TV’s all-time biggest hits. But that will finally come to an end with the season 11 finale.

Sadly, the cast, consisting of Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ross Marquand and Khary Payton will go their separate ways after the epic conclusion.

However, one of the series’ stars believes that this is not the real end of the series. And that the franchise can go on forever. Is the series then deceiving fans with a false ending?

The Walking Dead It won’t really end, says actor

Ross Marquand, who began playing Aaron in the fifth season of The Walking Deadbelieves that the series will not really end, as several spin-offs and original narratives should allow the franchise to continue for years on TV.

During an interview with SYFY Wire, the actor emphasized that the world created by Kirkman is expected to continue with several different iterations.

“It’s weird to think it’s all over because it was certainly the show that saved my career and saved my life in so many ways. I am very grateful to have been a part of it. But I think we’ve told a lot of story and I feel like it’s ending at a good time. It’s ending up in a good place and I’m excited to see what people think of it. I’m also excited to see what comes next. I think as long as the writers and producers are creating new life and new ideas for the show, I don’t think it’s really going to end. It may exist in many iterations over the next few years.”

Marquand achieved a successful career outside of The Walking Deadappearing in films such as Avengers: Infinity War and then, Endgame. However, his most notable role, and perhaps the one that defined his career, will be his eight years as Aaron on the zombie series.

The Walking Dead has several spin-offs in the pipeline

In truth, The Walking Dead is not fooling the fans. But rather, putting an end to a certain point in the story. Even so, the producers will bring in original characters to go their separate ways and star in their own series. And spin-offs are nothing new in this universe.

AMC has already capitalized on its popular zombie franchise, introducing several spin-offs over the years. Fear the Walking Dead first debuted in 2015, with Kim Dickens, Frank Dillane, Cliff Curtis and Alycia Debnam-Carey leading the cast. The series has enjoyed success over the years with a count of 103 episodes so far in its 7 seasons. Lennie James, who played Morgan Jones in the initial series, joined Fear in Season 4, effectively changing the trajectory of his character and the series.

Then, The World Beyond aired its first season in October 2020 before wrapping up its second and final season in 2021. However, the series had some bigger implications for the wider universe, as Pollyanna McIntosh reprized her role as Jadis for the series, revealing her character. as CRM leader. Tales of the Walking Dead, an anthology series featuring top-tier talent such as Terry Crews and Olivia Munn, debuted earlier this year. In this way, opening up the possibility for beloved characters from the original series to return despite their deceased status.

Over the next few years, audiences will see a new untitled Daryl Dixon spinoff, a Maggie and Negan spinoff titled Dead City, and the return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in a miniseries that wraps up their character arcs.

So if you’re a fan of The Walking Dead, there is a lot to look forward to. The original production may end, but this universe is expected to remain in the air for many, many years.

